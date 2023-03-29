When news broke recently about a principal in Florida being given an ultimatum to either be fired or resign because of a sculpture being shown to students, it was easy to become incensed.

The first thought was, “Is this another one of Gov. Ron DeSantis’s efforts to control what educators teach in their classrooms?” However, after investigating further, it was discovered that an oversight caused some parents to become enraged that their sixth-grade students were shown photos of Michelangelo’s “David” statue. Unfortunately, at least one of those parents took it a step further, calling it pornography.

