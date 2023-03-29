When news broke recently about a principal in Florida being given an ultimatum to either be fired or resign because of a sculpture being shown to students, it was easy to become incensed.
The first thought was, “Is this another one of Gov. Ron DeSantis’s efforts to control what educators teach in their classrooms?” However, after investigating further, it was discovered that an oversight caused some parents to become enraged that their sixth-grade students were shown photos of Michelangelo’s “David” statue. Unfortunately, at least one of those parents took it a step further, calling it pornography.
According to an NPR report, each year, sixth-grade students at Tallahassee Classical School have been taught and shown a photo of “David.” Alongside the sculpture, the lesson included images of “Birth of Venus” and “The Creation of Adam.”
The difference this year is that the letter that’s normally sent to parents alerting them of the upcoming lesson, and allowing them to opt their child out of it, didn’t get sent. That resulted in all students being shown the photo, which angered a couple of parents.
Hope Carrasquilla, who was the principal at Tallahassee Classical for about nine months, said an email alerting parents had been written but the administration accidentally forgot to send it.
“I made the assumption that the letter went out, and I didn’t follow up on it,” she told NPR. “It is my responsibility to make sure these things happen, but honestly we did not have to send out a letter regarding Renaissance art.”
According to the report, two parents became upset because they did not receive a letter, and one of them complained about the nudity, equating it to pornography. We won’t even get started on the topic of art vs. pornography.
An apology letter was later sent to parents of the sixth-grade class, but Barney Bishop III, the chair of the School Board, met with Carrasquilla and gave her the option to resign or be terminated without cause. She chose to resign. The former principal claims she was not given a specific reason for the ultimatum but suggested Bishop had been “unhappy” with her for months.
We addressed the issue of controlling what educators teach in classrooms before, when DeSantis decided that all books in classroom libraries needed to be vetted before children were allowed to read them.
We feel the same about this situation. It is every parent’s right to decide whether any topic or subject taught in the classroom is right for their child, but they should not have the right to decide a teacher’s curriculum.
If parents don’t want their children subjected to certain topics or images, then they have the right to ask for an alternative lesson plan. Other options include taking their children out of school that day and if they absolutely must control what their children learn, there’s always home schooling.
Failing to send out the letters was a mistake. However, it isn’t something that should have been punishable by termination. It seems there are other reasons behind that decision, as suggested by Carrasquilla.
Bishop said in the NPR report: “Parents are entitled to decide whether any topic, any subject, any use of particular sensitive words are going to be discussed in the classroom. If they don’t feel it’s appropriate for the age of their child, they’re entitled to make that decision.”
Yes, they are entitled, but they should not be allowed to decide a teacher’s lesson plans. Students have gone through the private and public school system for decades without parental intervention when it comes to lesson plans. There’s no need to start trying to control it now. Also, just to be clear, politics have no place in the classroom, so if this was a decision based on Bishop’s political views, it makes it even more wrong.
