America is being crippled by the anti-American throes of misinformation being vomited by foreign and domestic sources.
The damage is not new to political practices but has soared to new heights in the United States, which is fighting for its tradition of democracy day by day.
The New York Times editorial Board has written that “It is disturbing enough that American democracy is being threatened by disinformation, the proliferation of which is facilitated by the shadier side of modern technology — phony websites, social-media bots, manipulated video and audio, digitally fabricated “deep fakes.” How painful to be reminded that among the bad actors spreading such chaos and division are prominent elected officials sworn to serve the public.
Recently, Representative Steve Scalise, the Louisiana Republican, shared a video clip featuring Ady Barkan, a progressive activist, asking Joe Biden, “Do we agree that we can redirect some of the funding for police?” Biden responded, “Yes, absolutely.”
Barkan hadn’t included the words “the police” in his question. Those were spliced in by Scalise’s team, making it seem as though Biden was expressing direct support for defunding the police — something that he explicitly opposes.
Biden’s criminal justice plan includes $300 million in additional funding for police departments.
The Times said it is one thing for Russian trolls or shadowy political groups to manipulate videos with an eye toward misleading American voters. For a sitting lawmaker — the No. 2 Republican in the House, no less — to do so is inexcusable.
The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee filed a complaint against Scalise with the Office of Congressional Ethics.
Scalise acknowledged to Fox News, the video should not have been altered.
We join with the NY Times Board that Congress need to get serious about discouraging its own ranks from fueling the problem.
The House Ethics Committee issued a memo in January warning against “the intentional use of audiovisual distortions and deep fakes.”
Of course, there are a thousand other attempts to muddy the sticky waters that America’s legislative wing often paddles in.
Every American is owed much more transparency and truth by the politicians serving the citizenry of the nation.
It is hard to believe that there are people in the US who believe that election interference in America by another nation is OK and that multitudes of lies are all right in the political arena.
Those beliefs help define sharp departures from patriotism.
