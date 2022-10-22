Despite claims that they’d curb election misinformation on their platforms, social media sites have done little to stop it from taking off again and spreading, as the mid-term election looms.
YouTube, Facebook, TikTok and Twitter claim to have expanded their work to detect and stop harmful claims that could suppress the vote or lead to violent confrontations.
However, a review of some of the sites shows that they are still playing catch-up with the 2020 election, when former president Donald Trump’s lies helped fuel the insurrection at the US Capitol.
There’s less than three weeks before the polls close and misinformation about elections and voting is plentiful on social media sites, even though promises were made by tech companies to address and fix the issue blames for increasing distrust and polarization.
“You would think that they would have learned by now,” Heidi Beirich, founder of the Global Project Against Hate and Extremism and a member of a group called the Real Facebook Oversight Board, said. “This isn’t their first election. This should have been addressed before Trump lost, in 2020. The damage is pretty
She’s right. Not only have people already shared the misinformation, but they continue to do so, which makes the task of cleaning it all up seem like an exercise in futility.
Social media, regardless of the platform, really is a pit. There is so much garbage on the Internet that makes its way to social media that it’s sometimes hard to wade through it all.
It’s supposed to be a way for people to share ideas and connect, but when politics are involved, it quickly devolves into name-calling, arguing and sometimes worse.
Because it’s easy to share content on these platforms and because there really are no consequences (except for short suspensions from Facebook, etc.), users freely post whatever they want, regardless of the source and whether it’s “appropriate.”
It seems that social media has allowed humans to become 100% unfiltered. While some may wear that title as a badge of honor, defending their behavior as having the courage to be brutally honest for better or worse, what it really reveals is that they are uncouth.
There’s nothing admirable about being rude, hurtful or mean. Nor is there anything admirable about spreading lies and false information.
Those on social media are already seeing the hornet’s nest of political misinformation, comments, memes, etc., getting stirred up again. Maybe now is a good time to take a break from it all and go offline for a while. Who knows, after a break, people might realize how much better off they are without social media.
