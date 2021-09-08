The signs are just everywhere: Help wanted, hiring now, hiring bonus. It would appear that jobs are plentiful if people want to work.
For the past several months, expanded federal unemployment benefits helped those who lost their jobs because of COVID-19, survive, and in some cases, thrive. A key component of the relief effort was a federal weekly supplement. Initially, it was $600 a week, which lasted through July 2020. Then Congress revived the enhancement in late December, but it was reduced to $300 a week.
In addition, lawmakers also created two other measures to help the jobless. The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program helped freelancers, self-employed, independent contractors and certain others who were affected by the pandemic. The Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program also extended payments for those who had exhausted their regular state benefits.
Though many complained that the help was not enough, others in very low-paying jobs, seem to have been doing OK for themselves on unemployment, with the enhancements. Now, the extra help has expired and they are faced with finding a way to pay their bills and put food on the table, once again.
The solution might seem simple: There are plenty of places hiring, just go apply for a job. While that may be true, the jobs available might not be what the unemployed want. Not everyone wants to work fast food or retail. For some, it’s a tough decision: Do they struggle along until something ideal comes along, or should they take a job that they are not necessarily happy with, just to try and make ends meet?
At one point or another, each of us has likely been under-employed. Maybe we’ve been laid off, or the company we worked for downsized and eliminated positions. Whatever the situation, many have been faced with either taking a lesser job, for the sake of making an honest day’s work, or depending on unemployment benefits and other means, while looking for a more desirable job.
There is nothing wrong with using unemployment to help sustain while searching for a job — as long as the person is actually looking for a job, going to interviews, sending out resumes, etc. It becomes a problem when people don’t want to look for a job and instead decide to rely solely on the benefits until they run out.
The US added only 235,000 jobs in August and maybe there aren’t that many “great jobs,” but considering more than eight million people are now left with no unemployment compensation at all, some money is better than none.
As we enter the holiday season, a time when retailers traditionally hire extra help, we’ll see how much the unemployment and job numbers change.
