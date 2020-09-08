Stars and Stripes forever? Maybe not.
Stars and Stripes, the military’s editorially independent newspaper has been ordered to shut down.
The Defense Department, said in an Aug. 4 memo to the outlet’s publisher, that it had “decided to discontinue the publication” of the newspaper, according to a CNN Business report.
USA Today and CNN received the memo on Friday. It instructed Stars and Stripes publisher Max Lederer to provide the Defense Department with a plan that would dissolve the organization by Jan. 31, 2021, but said the publication should cease publishing by Sept. 30, when the fiscal year ends.
Stars and Stripes has covered issues relevant to members of the armed forces since it’s first publication on Nov. 9, 1861. It was first produced during the Civil War by Union soldiers. It’s partially funded by Congress. The House, in its 2021 budget, specifically included funding for the newspaper, but the Senate has not released its appropriations bill for 2021.
“If Congress chooses to fund Stars and Stripes in the 2021 fiscal year, the outlet will continue publishing,” the CNN Business report said. “But while Congress wrestles over a 2021 budget, the Defense Department has stepped in and ordered Stars and Stripes to shutter.”
The report says Sen. Lindsey Graham came to the publication’s defense and wrote a letter to Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, saying it would be premature to shutter the outlet “before the Senate has had the opportunity to voice its support.”
Graham’s letter, dated Aug. 26 said, “I urge you not to take actions that would deprive individuals of this publication until Congress has appropriately completed the appropriate process. Given the history and the importance of Stars and Stripes to the members of the Armed Forces, their families and civilian employees, I believe this request is more than reasonable.”
Esper has not yet responded, according to one of Graham’s spokespeople.
According to the CNN Business report, Stars and Stripes receives approximately 35% of its budget from the federal government. The rest comes from sales, subscriptions and advertising.
The report said President Donald Trump overrode his defense secretary and vowed to continue funding the publication.
It looks like we’ll have to wait and see if Stars and Stripes survives. Like many publications, its future is uncertain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.