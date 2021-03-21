Social media used to be fun. When it first began with MySpace in 2005, it was a different way to express yourself.
Maybe you posted a favorite song or a wacky background on there. It was also a good way to keep in touch with those you hadn’t seen in years or those who live too far away. You no longer had to write a letter or send an email. You could post to each other’s walls and communicate instantly.
As social media evolved, so did the way people communicate. Facebook became wildly popular and that was followed by a slew of other apps like Twitter, TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat, which allows user to share content and communicate. Some were still using it for keeping in touch with people or posting funny memes, but others began using it for darker reasons.
This became a huge problem, particularly during the last presidential administration. Spread of misinformation began to run rampant. Suddenly, it seemed like you couldn’t open a social media page without seeing a post from an “expert” on something or other, or a post bashing politicians — the content would depend on the poster’s political party affiliation, Democrats and Republicans both did it.
Still, others used platforms like Twitter for even darker reasons such as threatening people’s lives or attempting to shame them. Yes, folks, social media is a bottomless viper pit filled with political propaganda, “news” from sources that cater to the person’s own beliefs and spam that gets posted to friends’ walls, telling them how much weight you’ve lost since you tried the newest diet trend. We can’t forget the hackers who seem to have nothing better to do than sit in front of a computer and attempt to access total strangers’ accounts, just to turn around and send messages or videos to everyone on their friend list, in hopes that they, too, will click on the content so their account can also be taken over.
As if all of this wasn’t bad enough, it seems that social media can affect your mental health, too. According to an article in Forbes, “a review study from Nottingham Trent University looked back over earlier research on the psychological characteristics, personality and social media use. The authors conclude that ‘it may be plausible to speak specifically of Facebook Addiction Disorder ... because addiction criteria, such as neglect of personal life, mental preoccupation, escapism, mood modifying experiences, tolerance and concealing the addictive behavior, appear to be present in some people who use (social networks) excessively.”
The article further claimed that comparing your lives to others is mentally unhealthy because it can lead to jealousy and a vicious cycle.
“Part of the unhealthy cycle is that we keep coming back to social media, even though it doesn’t make us feel very good. This is probably because of what’s known as a forecasting error: Like a drug, we think getting a fix will help, but it actually makes us feel worse, which comes down to an error in our ability to predict our own response,” the article said.
And finally, more friends on social media doesn’t mean that you’re more social.
Perhaps there are some benefits to social media, but with first-hand knowledge and studies on its effects, it’s hard to see what those benefits are.
