We all knew that former president Donald Trump had contracted COVID, after he made the announcement on Twitter on Oct. 2, 2020, but apparently we didn’t realize just how ill he was.
That, according to Mark Meadows, his former chief of staff, was done by design.
He didn’t want the American public to know how ill the virus had made him.
In fact, according to Meadows’s new book, “The Chief’s Chief,” the White House staff and members of his medical team aided the effort to publicly downplay the severity of the illness.
Meadows said that hours after Trump announced on Twitter that he’d tested positive for the virus, he recorded a blood oxygen level of about 86%. That’s approximately 10 points below what is considered normal, which is around 95 to 98%.
“Trump’s health had deteriorated so much that day that members of his medical team feared they would not be able to treat him adequately without immediate attention from hospital staff,” Meadows wrote.
He did, eventually get treated at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md. He also received Regeneron treatment under “special authorization,” where doses would arrive and be taken to the president. Despite the fact that it had not yet been authorized by the Food and Drug Administration, agency officials cleared the treatment for Trump, according to a New York Times report. He was also put on oxygen.
“I was worried that the notion of him going to the hospital, in his mind, would seem like an act of capitulation,” Meadows wrote. “I was right.”
His illness and the severity of it is still something Trump was denying this year, when the New York Times printed a detailed report.
In learning this from Meadows, one can’t help but feel that Trump was all smoke and mirrors, just as he was in many other situations. He wanted to portray a “tough guy” appearance to the nation — and world — even as his own medical team was concerned about his illness.
After all, how could he admit he’d contracted a terrible virus that was taking its toll, when he kept downplaying the seriousness and severity of it, from the very beginning? We were told it wasn’t that bad, it was nothing to worry about.
Admitting he was very ill would also mean that Trump would have to admit he was wrong — and we all know he wasn’t about to do that.
It’s too bad that he couldn’t have been honest with the American public, instead of leading us to believe it was nothing worse than a “bad cold.”
Perhaps that’s how it affects some people, but as we’ve seen in the past year-and-a-half, it’s much worse than that for many. In fact, it can be deadly.
