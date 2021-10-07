As Democrats in Washington struggle to suspend the debt limit, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is publicly floating two options that might avert a default.
Democrats and Republicans have continued to remain deadlocked in a stalemate over how to address the debt limit. Meanwhile, the latest effort by Democrats, to suspend the debt limit, remained on track to fail in the Senate, Wednesday, because of GOP opposition.
The options floated by McConnell included “assisting in expediting” reconciliation, a process that would allow Democrats to raise the debt limit without Republican votes. However, it’s not an idea that Democrats are happy with. They have called it time-consuming, too unwieldy and risky.
McConnell also said Republicans “will allow Democrats to use normal procedures to pass an emergency debt limit extension at a fixed dollar amount to cover current spending levels into December,” according to a CNN report.
As of Wednesday afternoon, it wasn’t clear how Democrats would react to the latter option.
The Senate, on Wednesday afternoon, was scheduled to take a procedural vote on whether to advance a bill passed by the House, that would suspend the nation’s debt limit until December 2022. Republicans were expected to block the measure.
It’s been politics as usual when it comes to trying to figure out how to address the debt limit.
Republicans think the Democrats should act alone to use reconciliation, while the Democrats are outraged over the Republicans’ position. They argue that the debt limit is a bipartisan responsibility.
They’re not wrong. It should be viewed as a bipartisan responsibility, but given the situation and the stance that the GOP has taken, it would appear that they want as little involvement as possible when it comes to using reconciliation.
Are they trying to absolve themselves of responsibility, should the plan not work favorably?
Why can’t the two sides come together and figure out a plan that works for everyone? In the end, it’s Americans who suffer, not politicians. They need to stop playing political games with our lives.
