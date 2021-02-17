The nation’s news has been revolving and evolving in mysterious ways over the past week. McConnell blasted Trump, votes for acquittal.
Sidebars surface every few hours.
But here is one of the most surprising:
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Saturday ripped into ex-president Donald J. Trump with these condemning words:
He was “practically and morally responsible” for the Capitol insurrection — moments after voting to acquit the former president of inciting it.
The Kentucky Republican maintained he would have “carefully considered” convicting Trump had he been in office, but that he believes Trump could not be convicted as a former president.
He then stated: “But in this case the question is; There’s no question — none — that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day of rioting. No question about it, the people who stormed this building believed they were acting on the wishes and instructions of their president,” McConnell said. “The leader of the free world cannot spend weeks thundering that shadowy forces are out because former president Trump is constitutionally not eligible for conviction.”
His words come as the Republican Party is facing a reckoning about its future in the post-Trump era.
Some have embraced Trump, while others have shied away from him including seven Senate Republicans who voted to convict the former president Saturday, joining every Senate Democrat. Because of the two-thirds vote rule, Trump survived with an acquittal.
In his speech Saturday, McConnell slammed Trump for pushing conspiracy theories saying he was “determined to either overturn the voters’ decision or else torch our institutions on his way out.”
He argued that Trump was the only one who could have stopped the insurrection — and he didn’t act “swiftly enough.”
Another flip-flop sidebar involved Kevin McCarthy, who was said to have visited Trump on a trip to Florida last week just to “kiss the president’s ring.”
After he and Trump argued in an angry phone call, the representative from California yelled at the president, saying “Who the ‘blank’ do you think you’re talking to?”
McCarthy demanded that Trump call an abrupt halt to the injurious riot in the Capitol facilities on Jan. 6.
Trump also made angry comments about the vice president, Mike Pence, who was being targeted for serious injuries by some of the rioters.
The veep had to evacuate his office with friends and relatives during the height of the insurrection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.