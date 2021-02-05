Politics is a jungle with dangers hiding behind the trees.
From a distance, we’ve been watching House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who represents a portion of Lancaster and other Antelope Valley real estate.
Based on some fine reporting by Alan Fram, Steve Peoples and Brian Slodysko of the Associated Press, the life of our highly successful representative is interesting, but entangled in the mysterious plot lines in the nations’ capital.
On Tuesday, McCarthy faced unrest from opposing ends of the GOP spectrum over Representatives Liz Cheney and Marjorie Taylor Greene. His story is underscoring Republican fissures as the party seeks its pathway without Donald Trump in the White House.
AP reported that hard-right lawmakers were itching to oust Cheney, a traditional conservative and daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, from her post as the No. 3 House Republican, after she voted to impeach Trump last month.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell praised Cheney and aligned himself with party moderates trying to isolate or punish Greene, a first-term congresswoman gaining renown for embracing outlandish fictions like suggestions that mass school shootings were staged.
“The looming decisions on Cheney, R. Wyo., and Greene, R. Ga., represent a moment of reckoning for a party struggling with its future. Two weeks after Trump left office, House Republicans are effectively deciding whether to prioritize the former president’s norm-shattering behavior and conspiracy theories and retain the loyalty of his voters over establishment conservative values,” AP reported.
The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee launched a $500,000 ad campaign Tuesday aimed at eight Republicans, including McCarthy.
The handling of Greene and Cheney presented a tricky balancing act for McCarthy, whose aides did not return messages seeking comment.
McConnell, R-Ky., McCarthy’s counterpart across the Capitol and Washington’s most powerful Republican, weighed in this week to support Cheney and condemn Greene. He called Cheney “a leader with deep convictions and courage” and without mentioning Greene’s name, he called her a “cancer” on the GOP and mentioned her “loony lies.”
McCarthy met Trump on Thursday at the ex-president’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida to discuss winning the House majority in next year’s midterms, according to a readout of the meeting.
McCarthy released his own statement confirming Trump’s account of the meeting, showing he’s in lock-step with the ex-president.
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, a Trump critic and the 2012 GOP presidential nominee, said Republicans must “separate ourselves from the people that are the wacky weeds.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.