Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., has secured the GOP nomination for speaker of the House and is expected to be named as such. But even though he doesn’t yet have the position secured, he’s already making plans.
On Fox News, recently, McCarthy tossed out a range of possible investigations centering on President Joe Biden and those around him, to include his withdrawal in Afghanistan and immigrants entering the border.
He’s not the only one interested in investigating Biden. Reps. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and James Comer, R-Ky., also talked about plans to investigate politicization in federal law enforcement and Hunter Biden’s business affairs.
“We are going to make it very clear that this is now an investigation of President Biden,” Comer said in a Politico report. He was referring to a planned Republican press conference held, Thursday, regarding Biden and his son’s business dealings.
McCarthy has also made reference to other possible investigations, to include the origins of the COVID-19 virus, whether there could be terrorists coming across the border and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’ job performance.
If the investigations are launched, would it be because finding out the truth is in the best interest of constituents, and the country, as a whole? Or is it because McCarthy is a staunch Donald Trump supporter?
It’s hard to ignore the fact that taking such action could be seen as a bit of revenge — not necessarily for the GOP, but rather for Trump. It’s no secret that Trump and Biden have been, and continue to be, locked in a “catch me if you can” type of scenario. It’s also no secret that McCarthy has stood by Trump’s side through all of the obstacles he’s faced.
Trump was twice impeached and is under FBI investigation, but still seems to think that he can be a viable candidate in the 2024 presidential election.
The mid-term elections just ended, but the political scene is just starting to heat up. We can only hope that everyone acts in the best interest of the country, instead of based on personal agendas, but that’s probably just wishful thinking.
