The process of choosing a House speaker has to be tiring — not only for Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., but for all the other politicians who are tasked with what seems like a futile effort to choose a speaker.

McCarthy is fighting for his political future as he tries to garner the votes needed to become speaker of the US House of Representatives. It’s now become the longest contest in 164 years.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.