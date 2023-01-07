The process of choosing a House speaker has to be tiring — not only for Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., but for all the other politicians who are tasked with what seems like a futile effort to choose a speaker.
McCarthy is fighting for his political future as he tries to garner the votes needed to become speaker of the US House of Representatives. It’s now become the longest contest in 164 years.
Since Monday, representatives have cast their votes and McCarthy has made some progress over the past days, in attempting to secure a deal with conservatives who oppose him, but it’s not clear if he’ll have enough votes to save his imperiled speaker’s bid.
He remained confident, on Friday, when he told reporters, “We’re going to make progress, today. We’re going to shock you. We’re going to get it done.”
But at what cost? In an effort to win their votes, McCarthy has already made a number of key concessions, to include agreeing to propose a rule change that would allow just one member to call for a vote to oust a sitting speaker.
McCarthy initially proposed a five-member threshold, down from the current conference rules that require half of the GOP to call for such a vote.
He also agreed to allow for more members of the Freedom Caucus to serve on the powerful House Rules Committee, which dictates how and whether bills come to the floor.
It’s unclear whether McCarthy will make additional concessions in an attempt to make a deal that will secure the votes he needs, but it wouldn’t be surprising.
Regarding the concessions he’s made so far, McCarthy said, on Thursday evening, that he’s not concerned about giving one member the power to call for a vote to oust the speaker, according to a CNN report.
“I’m very fine with that,” McCarthy said. “I’m not afraid ... I won’t be a weaker speaker.”
But in making these concessions, he’s already showing weakness.
The report said that patience among moderates and lawmakers had also grown thin as they become increasingly frustrated over the concessions, which many believe will make it harder for the new GOP majority to govern effectively.
It looks like a desperate situation for McCarthy. Even if he does manage to win over those who oppose him, he has demonstrated to everyone that he’s willing to do whatever it takes to become speaker, even if it means compromising his own political views and making his collective party weaker in the process.
