Democrats and Republicans continue to remain divided on who will participate in the House committee that’s investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.
The latest clash between parties came on Wednesday, when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected two of the five Republicans who were tapped for the panel by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.
In response, he pulled the rest of the members, injecting new fuel into the partisan fight over selecting the committee. It’s a battle that’s been raging since the panel was created by Democrats last month. The committee will be tasked with investigating the circumstances surrounding the attack on the Capitol in January.
Despite McCarthy pulling the rest of his members, Republicans will still have at least one person representing the party: Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo. She’s been a critic of former president Donald Trump and was one of the eight that Pelosi chose to participate in the committee.
Cheney’s participation will ensure it remains bipartisan, even though the rest of McCarthy’s appointments won’t participate.
According to a CNN report: “Pelosi’s move to reject Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Jim Banks of Indiana gives House Republicans an avenue to attack the select committee as a partisan endeavor. McCarthy slammed the move shortly after it was announced Wednesday.”
He said unless Pelosi reverses course and seats all five Republican nominees, the party will not participate in what he called a “sham” process. He also said they would pursue their own investigation of the facts.
“Pelosi has broken this institution,” McCarthy said in the CNN report.
However, at least one senior GOP source said Pelosi’s action was a “gift” to Republicans because they never wanted to participate and if they were on the committee, they’d be “forced to confront complicated questions over Trump’s role in January 6,” the CNN report said.
The downside for Republicans is that there will be no Trump allies on the panel when the committee has their hearings.
Jordan has been a loyal Trump ally and an “attack dog” in Congress.
“Next week’s hearing with four officers on the front lines of January 6 is not being delayed,” Spokesman Drew Hammill told CNN.
On Wednesday, Cheney defended Pelosi and criticized McCarthy for objecting to the creation of a bipartisan, independent commission to investigate the events that took place on Jan. 6. She suggested that Jordan could be a material witness to the investigation.
“I agree with what the speaker has done,” Cheney said in the CNN report.
California Democrat and House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff accused McCarthy of choosing Jordan and Banks because they would be disruptive. It’s something he said isn’t acceptable.
Despite Pelosi’s rejection of Banks and Jordan, she was confident that the investigation would proceed.
“We have a bipartisan quorum,” she said in the CNN report.
