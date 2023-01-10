In a surprising turn of events, late Friday evening, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., managed to secure the position of House speaker.
We’d like to say we don’t know how he did it, but it’s obvious how he was able to secure enough votes to get the gavel. He worked on fellow Republican holdouts the entire week, making concessions that he hoped would sway their decision. That, along with the fact that they were also probably getting worn down from going through the voting process, was enough to get him elected. But it wasn’t without controversy and internal issues.
Republicans teetered on the brink of violence as the night wore on and the 14th ballot was cast. (McCarthy finally won after the 15th ballot was cast.)
As the GOP leader fell one vote short of the spearkership, Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., approached Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla. and Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., in what’s been described by some as a menacing manner, and pointed in their direction.
Rogers then advanced on Gaetz but was grabbed from behind by Rep. Richard Hudson, R-NC, and pulled back.
The action sparked worries that a physical fight might soon erupt on the floor had Hudson not intervened.
Though there was no physical altercation, and Gaetz and Rogers appeared, by Sunday, to have patched things up, there was still fallout. Rogers is preparing to step down from a powerful House Republican panel that decides committee assignments for conference members.
The decision comes after a series of confrontations with conservatives who prolonged McCarthy’s speakership fight.
That moment, on Friday evening, wasn’t his only high-profile confrontation with McCarthy’s foes during the speaker race. Earlier in the week, he vowed during a private conference meeting, that any members who opposed McCarthy’s bid for speaker would lose their committee assignments.
Rogers maintains that his departure from the steering committee isn’t finalized and he’s not being encouraged by his colleagues to step down.
His actions are an example of the continued lack of decorum within the Republican ranks. Furthermore, threatening his colleagues also was a ridiculous way to try and convince them to vote for McCarthy.
While politicians may not agree on everything (or anything, sometimes), physical violence (or the threat of) and coercion are not the way to get things done.
