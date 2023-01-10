In a surprising turn of events, late Friday evening, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., managed to secure the position of House speaker.

We’d like to say we don’t know how he did it, but it’s obvious how he was able to secure enough votes to get the gavel. He worked on fellow Republican holdouts the entire week, making concessions that he hoped would sway their decision. That, along with the fact that they were also probably getting worn down from going through the voting process, was enough to get him elected. But it wasn’t without controversy and internal issues.

