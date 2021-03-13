Critics of Washington DC lawmakers have often contended that the nation’s Capitol is drowning in child-like thinking.
On March 5, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy provided a video that confirms the elementary school charge.
The Congressman, whose district covers territory in Lancaster and spreads across Antelope Valley, puzzled people when he released a five-minute video reading Dr. Seuss’ stories.
McCarthy wrote, “I still like Dr. Seuss, so I decided to read ‘Green Eggs and Ham.’ ”
His video was posted a few days after Dr. Seuss Enterprises, the company that manages Theodor Seuss Geisel’s estate, announced six of the books written under the Seuss pen name had been pulled. Titles include “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street, If I Ran the Zoo, McElligot’s Pool, On Beyond Zebra, Scrambled Eggs Super! and The Cat’s Quizzer.”
The decision to pull the books from publication drew criticism from conservative commentators and prominent Republican politicians, as Texas Sen. Ted Cruz suggested without evidence that it was the fault of President Joe Biden.
Author Helen Kennedy replied to the House minority leader: “I noticed you aren’t reading the ones the Seuss estate thinks are too offensive to keep publishing. Why is that?”
During “CNN Tonight” on Friday, host Don Lemon criticized McCarthy, saying, “While Americans are desperate to get vaccinated and desperate for Covid relief, here is what Kevin McCarthy is doing right now. It has nothing to do with Democrats, nothing at all. And that particular one by Dr. Seuss, is still in distribution, so none of it makes any sense. They are playing you. Are you going to fall for it?”
Some critics suggested that McCarthy should be focusing on issues presented by the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, with The Daily Beast editor-at-large Molly Jong-Fast replying: “Democrats are passing Covid relief and Republicans are reading Dr. Seuss.”
The company added: “Ceasing sales of these books is only part of our commitment and our broader plan to ensure Dr. Seuss Enterprises catalog represents and supports all communities and families.”
Geisel’s work has recently come under renewed scrutiny over its racist undertone and tropes, with the decision to remove the books from publication taken after discussion “with a panel of experts, including educators.”
The publishers said “these books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong.”
