Some Republican leaders are itching to impeach President Joe Biden and House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy may have to contend with an increasingly hardline and Pro-Donald Trump conference, if Republicans win the House, today.
Two days before the mid-term elections, McCarthy outlined his plan for power in an exclusive interview with CNN.
His plan includes tackling inflation, border security and rising crime. They are three issues that Republicans focused on in their closing pitch to voters, ahead of the election.
McCarthy, who’s been barnstorming the country, rallied for a trio of Hispanic GOP women in Texas, on Sunday. The candidates are vying to represent key districts along the southern border, which is a key part of the GOP’s strategy for winning the majority, the report said.
“The first thing you’ll see is a bill to control the border first,” McCarthy told CNN. “You’ve got to get control over the border. You’ve had almost 2 million people just this year alone coming across.”
In an effort to deal with the issue, the Biden administration has continued to rely on the Trump-era pandemic emergency rule, Title 42, that allows border authorities to turn away migrants at the US-Mexico border. US border encounters topped 2 million in Fiscal Year 2022, according to US Customs and Border Protection data.
Of those encounters, more than 1 million were turned away under Title 42.
The border issue is just one of many battles between the Biden administration and GOP leaders. All that aside, McCarthy highlighted investigations and oversight as a key priority for a GOP-led House. Chief among the investigations is what he deemed a “chaotic” pullout from Afghanistan, the origins of the COVID-19 virus and how the administration has dealt with School Board meetings and parents amid the pandemic.
He also left the door open to launching eventual impeachment proceedings, which some of his members have already started to call for, the CNN report said.
Should the House become GOP-controlled, it would seem the perfect opportunity to “turn the tables” on the president. However, McCarthy maintains that he’d never use impeachment for political purposes. He did say that doesn’t mean if “something rises to the occasion, it would not be used at any other time.”
Both, Democrats and Republicans have been pushing hard to sway voters ahead of the election. It’s difficult to predict what will happen, but the outcome will most certainly serve as a pivotal point for what happens next in this country.
