The floundering US Congress tried to deal with a rocky brace of votes on Wednesday night, but there are still unanswered questions.
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the top Republican, condemned Marjorie Taylor Greene’s statements but declined to remove her from her committees.
“Past comments from and endorsed by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on school, shootings, political violence and anti-Semitic conspiracy theories do not represent the value or beliefs of the House Republican Conference,” McCarthy said in a lengthy statement. “I condemn those comments unequivocally.”
During the evening, GOP House members voted on the future of Representative Liz Cheney, of Wyoming, who had drawn a backlash in the party for her vote to impeach former President Donald J. Trump.
Trump supporters want to strip Cheney of her leadership post as payback and Democrats and some Republicans want to punish Greene for endorsing false claims and using bigoted and violent language.
While most Republicans have privately been horrified by her rhetoric, some have argued that members of Congress should not face punishment for remarks they made before they were elected and that allowing one party (in this case, Democrats) to take unilateral action against a lawmaker in another party would set a dangerous precedent. Others are wary of taking such a vote after Trump has rallied to Greene’s side.
A lopsided 145-61 vote showed that as a majority of House Republicans opposed impeaching Trump, most were not prepared to punish one of their top leaders for doing so — at least not under a blanket of anonymity.
The vote of confidence in McCarthy of California was in support of the top Republican who had delivered an impassioned speech in Cheney’s defense.
In other news on Wednesday, President Joe Biden said he won’t drop his “promise” for $1,400 stimulus checks, but is open to further targeting them.
He said he would not agree to scale back the $1,400 direct payments to many Americans who are the centerpiece of his $1.9 trillion stimulus package, but would consider restricting them to lower-income individuals as Republicans have proposed.
Under Biden’s plan, the full $1,400 payment would be limited to individuals earning no more than $75,000 a year, but those with higher incomes would receive smaller checks.
On the call with House Democrats, Biden said he was “not married to a particular, absolute number” on the overall stimulus package.
