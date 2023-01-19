So far, 2023 has been one that will forever be remembered because of the length of time it took Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., to finally get the gavel in his long sought-after bid to become House speaker.
But now the GOP is poised to once again make a historical move. Senior House Republicans are moving swiftly to build a case against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. They are also strongly weighing whether to launch impeachment proceedings against him. But if they do, it’s a plan that could generate sharp backlash from GOP moderates.
Already, key committee chairmen are getting ready to conduct hearings on the issues at the southern border. It’s something Republicans claim could serve as a prelude to an impeachment inquiry against Mayorkas.
There will soon be hearings about the influx of migrants and security concerns at the border, which will be held by the Judiciary, Oversight and Homeland Security Committees.
A GOP source said in a news report that the first Judiciary Committee hearing on the border could come, later this month, or early February.
“If anybody is a prime candidate for impeachment in this town, it’s Mayorkas,” Rep. James Comer, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, said in a CNN report.
It’s exceedingly rare for a Cabinet secretary to be impeached, the report said. It’s happened only once in United States history, when William Bellknap, the secretary of war, was impeached by the House before being acquitted by the Senate, in 1876.
Yet it’s a very real possibility now after Kevin McCarthy — as he was pushing for the votes to win the speakership — called on Mayorkas to resign or face potential proceedings.
It would appear that McCarthy intends to make good on his threat, since there are no signs that Mayorkas plans to step down.
McCarthy must tread with caution, though, to avoid backlash from GOD moderates. He must balance concerns from the more moderate members with his base’s demands for aggressive action.
He must also remember that many of those GOP moderates hold seats in swing districts that are central to his narrow majority.
McCarthy told CNN that the Mayorkas inquiry could rise to the occasion of impeachment if he’s found to be “derelict” in his duties.
It looks like the GOP is wasting no time in targeting Mayorkas for the issues at the border.
