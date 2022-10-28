Marijuana companies beware: making false claims about the potency of the product being sold can result in a lawsuit.
At least that’s what is happening to DreamFields Brands, Inc., of California, which allegedly sold pre-rolled joints that were not as strong as it claimed.
Two disgruntled customers, Jasper Centeno of Long Beach and Blake Wilson of Fresno, are suing the company and have accused them of unfair competition, false advertising and negligent representation. They say they bought pre-rolled “Jeeter” branded joints that were advertised as having a high THC content, but didn’t deliver, according to a CNN report.
“The California Department of Cannabis Control requires companies to label cannabis products with their THC content, expressed as either a percentage or in milligrams,” the report said. “And the THC content on the label must be within 10% of the actual THC content, according to the department’s code of regulations.”
Who’d have thought that when marijuana became legal in the state of California, there would be rules about the THC content? We shouldn’t be too surprised, however, considering that things get a bit weird when the government becomes involved.
The lawsuit claims that “because cannabis consumers generally prefer and are willing to pay more for high-THC cannabis products, declaring that their products have a very high THC content allows Defendants to charge premium rates for their cannabis products.”
The lower THC content of the “Jeeter” joints was discovered when an independent test revealed it was lower than the company claimed, which meant customers were paying for a weaker product, according to the lawsuit.
Centeno and Wilson claim in the lawsuit that DreamFields is “systematically overstating the THC content to deceive consumers into thinking that the effects of their prerolls are more potent than they truly are.”
The duo filed the lawsuit to “protect California consumers, to protect cannabis consumers from being overcharged,” the CNN report said.
Jeeter’s “strongest joints” allegedly have 30% THC; however, the lawsuit cites testing performed by Weed Week found they have 23-27% THC, when they were labeled as having up to 46%.
Of all the ludicrous lawsuits we’ve heard about, this has to rank as one of the top, so far. It’s a fine example of the saying that “people will sue for anything.”
It’s unclear what, aside from protecting the consumer, Centeno and Wilson expect to gain from the lawsuit.
