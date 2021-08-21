The 7.2 earthquake that struck the island country of Haiti on Aug. 14 posted an enormous death toll. Rescuers are still racing to find survivors days after the quake, which caused injuries to at least 9,900 people and killed 2,000.
Thousands have been misplaced from their homes. Survivors in some areas were forced to shelter in streets or soccer fields with their few salvaged belongings, while overloaded hospitals scrambled to help those who were injured.
Medical workers from across the region were trying to help as hospitals in Les Cayes started running out of space to perform surgeries.
“Basically, they need everything,” Dr. Robert Pierre, a pediatrician with the nonprofit Health Equity International, which oversees the St. Boniface Hospital, said. The nonprofit is about two hours from Les Cayes.
President Joseph Biden authorized an immediate response and named Samantha Power, the US Agency for International Development administrator, to oversee the US assistance effort. Prime Minister Ariel Henry declared a one-month state of emergency.
“Many of the patients have open wounds and they have been exposed to not-so-clean elements,” Pierre, who visited two hospitals in Les Cayes – one with about 200 patients, the other with around 90, said. “We anticipate a lot of infections.”
Already on the scene were several of the 253 members of Cuba’s healthcare mission to Haiti and the socialist nation’s state media showed photos of them giving first aid to quake victims.
The devastation could soon worsen with the approach of Tropical Depression Grace, which is predicted to reach Haiti on Monday night.
The earthquake struck the southwestern part of the hemisphere’s poorest nation, razing some towns and triggering landslides that hampered rescue efforts in a country already grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic, a presidential assassination and a wave of gang violence.
Henry said the most important thing is to recover as many survivors as possible under the rubble.
Haiti’s Office of Civil Protection said more than 7,000 homes were destroyed and nearly 5,000 damaged. Hospitals, schools, offices, and churches were also affected.
As he boarded a plane bound for Les Cayes, Henry said he wanted “structured solidarity.”
