President Joe Biden’s mandate that all federal contractors be vaccinated by Dec. 8, is going to further disrupt the supply chain and it’s something Raytheon Technologies is worried about.
The company makes drones, missiles and jet engines and is joining a growing list of businesses that are worried about the December deadline.
“We certainly expect that there will be some disruption in both the supply chain and with our customers as a result of this,” Raytheon Chief Executive Officer Gregory Hayes said in a CNN Business report. “But we’re going to work our way through it.”
He pointed to a slew of problems that are disrupting supply chains, to include steel and aluminum prices rising and component shortages.
“It’s just harder to get material in the door on time,” he said. “We’re also seeing, of course, labor shortages in our supply chain, which is slowing down input.”
Labor shortages are an issue that’s plaguing many businesses, from manufacturing to truck driving. Companies stand to lose even more employees if they refuse to get vaccinated ahead of the Dec. 8 deadline.
It’s also potentially going to affect us locally. Employees from Northrop Grumman and Lockheed have been protesting the mandate for a couple of weeks, now.
What is equally concerning is how those who are close to retirement and refuse to cooperate with the mandate will be affected. According to the CNN report, one-third of truck drivers at major US companies could be lost to retirement, independent contractors or smaller carriers, if there are no exemptions for that industry.
The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are going to be with us for a long time to come. We felt the health impacts and saw how easily the healthcare system can become overburdened.
We are still facing the financial fallout of businesses closing last year and now mandates are going to affect the existing workforce.
If we’ve learned anything from this terrible experience that is the pandemic, it’s that when businesses are affected, everyone suffers.
