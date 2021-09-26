This past week was a busy one for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lancaster station.
They had two deputy-involved shootings in two consecutive days.
The first occurred on Wednesday, when a Black man was suspected of making criminal threats. When deputies arrived in the 500 block of West Avenue J-12, they found the suspect seated in a vehicle in front of the victim’s location.
He barricaded himself in the car and as deputies approached, they saw he was holding a rifle. They tried unsuccessfully for 90 minutes to negotiate with the man and coax him out of the car. During the negotiations, he allegedly pointed the rifle at deputies, at which point he was shot.
The rifle was recovered and the man was transported to a hospital. He was reported to have survived. No deputies were injured in that incident.
The second shooting happened on Thursday around 4;10 p.m., when deputies were dispatched to Deputy Pierre W. Bain Park at 45045 Fifth St. East in Lancaster, regarding a White man who was brandishing a gun in the park. He was also accused of pointing it at park visitors and passing vehicles.
A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department helicopter was also called to the scene and saw the man getting into a vehicle and leaving the park.
Deputies followed the vehicle and approached the man using an armored vehicle. As they approached, the man allegedly pointed the gun at the helicopter overhead and at the armored vehicle. Deputies then shot him.
He was treated at the scene for his injuries, then taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
There are lessons to be learned from these incidents, the most obvious being that threatening people with a gun is probably not going to end well. It’s been said that a weapon should never be pointed at someone unless you intend to use is. Given that logic, it’s no wonder the two men were shot when they pointed guns at deputies.
It’s never pleasant when someone dies — and it gets tricky when the person is killed by law enforcement. The public is quick to blame the shooter with the badge, but we wonder if they consider it normal behavior for a person to threaten a law enforcement officer with a gun.
Once someone is threated with a gun, they can only assume the person holding it intends to use it, right?
For every action, there is a reaction, which is evident in these two shooting cases. One man was lucky to get out of it alive and unfortunately, the other wasn’t.
We are not condoning law enforcement shooting anyone. In fact, it’s quite the opposite. However, the two men in these cases would never have been shot, if they would have refrained from engaging in negative behavior.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.