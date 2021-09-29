The holiday season will be here before we know it, that means Christmas cards and other items will be sent to family and friends across the country — and beyond.
Most of the time we use the United States Postal Service to send cards and other first class mail, but it is also used to ship packages, as it offers cheaper rates than FedEx or UPS.
But as the busy season looms, so does some bad news. On Tuesday, USA Today reported that new service standards for first class mail and periodicals are going to be implemented by the postal service.
This means that the mail is going to get slower. Yes, you heard that right ... slower.
Just when we thought the mail moved slow enough, we are now finding out that things can, in fact, get worse.
Kim Frum, a USPS spokesperson, told USA Today that the new standards will be implemented beginning Friday. This means in-transit time for mail traveling long distance, like from California to New York, will be increased.
It already takes about four days to get a piece of first class mail from California to Massachusetts and interestingly enough, it takes the same amount of time to get a letter from California to New Mexico and vice versa.
Frum said that “most first class mail (61%) and periodicals (93%) will be unaffected” by the changes. Single-piece first class mail traveling in the same region will still have a delivery time of two days.
First class mail is defined as flats and standard-sized letters. Those differ from first class packages, which are normally used for shipping lightweight, smaller packages.
“Currently, first-class mail and first-class packages have the same delivery standards, but that will change beginning Friday,” the USA Today report said.
It’s no secret the USPS has been riddled with financial problems for years. The COVID-19 pandemic only made the situation worse. Now we are faced with a slower mail system. This news is not encouraging for consumers who have other shipping options.
Frum said by making the change, “the Postal Service can entrust its ground network to deliver more First-Class Mail, which will lead to greater consistency, reliability and efficiency that benefits its customers ...”
As if the slower mail isn’t bad enough, the USPS also announced beginning Oct. 3, prices on all retail and commercial domestic packages will increase because of the holiday season and an anticipated uptick in mail volume. The increase will remain in effect until Dec. 26.
There you have it: It’s going to be more expensive to ship packages that will get to their destinations slower. At this rate, we might have better luck if the pony express was brought back.
