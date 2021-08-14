Fully expecting to become the next New York State governor, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul is likely to become the state’s first female governor.
With Gov. Andrew Cuomo announcing his plan to resign in two weeks, Hochul will be the second recent lieutenant governor to assume the state’s number one post after accusations of an incumbent’s sexual misdeeds. Eliot Spitzer quit in 2008 after reports that he was a client of a prostitution ring.
Hochul, brimming with confidence, held a press conference on Wednesday to address her plans.
She told journalists she was ready to take over as governor, succeeding Cuomo, and she vowed not to have a “toxic” workplace, as he allegedly has had for three terms.
Hochul also said she would get rid of any Cuomo staffer who was involved in “unethical” conduct in retaliating against at least one of the multiple women who had accused the disgraced Democratic governor of sexual harassment.
“The governor and I have not been close,” Hochul told reporters.
She said she was “fully prepared to assume the responsibilities of the 57th governor of New York.”
Hochul, whose term as governor will expire in late 2022, said she had already held meetings and calls with members of the New York legislature, US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York; former Sen. Hillary Clinton, as well as business and faith leaders, and other governors of Northeast states.
“Over the next two weeks, I will continue meetings with current and potential cabinet officials:” she said. “I’ll build out my senior staff. And I’ll do what I’ve always done. I will travel the state to meet New Yorkers, to listen to them, to assure them that I’ve got their backs.”
Cuomo, in announcing his planned resignation, praised Hochul’s abilities and said she would quickly be ready to address the resurgence of the COVID-19 virus.
“Kathy Hochul, my lieutenant governor, is smart and competent,” he said. “This transition must be seamless. We have a lot going on. I’m very worried about the Delta variant and so should you be, but she can come up to speed quickly.”
She attended Syracuse University.
A source close to Hochul says she has been receiving phone calls from folks across the state, colleagues, friends, state legislators and agency heads. They’re all offering their advice and she is listening. It’s a clear reflection of the strong relationships she’s been building over time.
