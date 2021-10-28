It’s been five years since Facebook began offering five different ways to react to a post. In addition to the simple “like/thumbs up” button, we can now hit the “love,” “haha,” “angry” or “wow” buttons.
It seems that shortly after they introduced these new ways to communicate our feelings, they discovered which one was more valuable to them and which one we were likely to hit if we saw content we didn’t like or agree with — or some that we simply hated. Yes, the “angry” button has become the most popular.
Now, according to a Washington Post report, there is internal debate about the “angry” emoji and findings about its effects that are shedding some light on human judgments that are highly subjective, but underlie the social media platform’s news feed algorithm.
Based on the findings, it appears that those posts that make you angry are put there purposely, to make you hit the “angry” emoji.
“The company’s data scientists confirmed in 2019 that posts that sparked angry reaction emoji were disproportionately likely to include misinformation, toxicity and low-quality news,” the Washington Post report said.
That means that for at least three years, Facebook systematically amped up some of the worst content on its platform and made it available and more prominent in users’ newsfeeds, which allowed the company to spread it to a wider audience.
The theory was that posts that prompted a lot of reaction emoji were valuable to Facebook because they kept readers more engaged — and that was a key to their business.
According to the Washington Post report, internal documents revealed that beginning in 2017, the ranking algorithm treated emoji reactions as five times more valuable than a simple like.
“Behind the scenes, Facebook programmed the algorithm that decides what people see in their newsfeeds to use the reaction emoji as signals to push more emotional and provocative content — including content likely to make them angry.”
Remember all those online “debates” you had over politics and religion and various other topics that made you passionate enough to respond to a complete stranger (or maybe even a family member or friend) in anger?
Yes, Facebook likely planted those in your feed to get that reaction.
This news is very disturbing and comes at a time when the effect Facebook has on children and teens is under scrutiny.
It seems that perhaps this social media platform is more harmful than originally thought.
Not only is it possibly affecting young people in a negative way, but it appears that adults have been targeted, too.
We tend to wonder what type of social experiment Mark Zuckerberg is conducting.
If he’s not cautious, he could find that Facebook has become the new MySpace.
