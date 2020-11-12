The 46th president of the United States of America was chosen by enormous vote tallies from eager millions of the nation’s citizens, all patriotic heroes acting firmly after four years of anxiety and virus deaths, including many losses which could have been avoided.
The democratically chosen person is Joseph Robinette Biden Jr., who will ascend to the honorable position, where he has promised to serve everyone, not just those who voted for him.
And, the new vice president will be Kamala Harris, who will be publicized in school books from now on as the first woman to serve as vice president.
Biden’s boost into the job as top leader of the free world signaled the firm use of the wisdom by our founding fathers.
The 45th president, Donald J. Trump, was bested by a surplus of votes received by Biden across the American landscape and from citizens serving overseas.
The New York Times said that Biden’s victory amounted to a repudiation of Trump by millions of dissatisfied citizens who were exhausted by his divisive conduct and chaotic administration.
Many of Biden’s affirmative votes came from women, people of color, old and young voters and a sliver of disaffected Republicans.
In a brief statement issued after Pennsylvania delivered the crucial electoral votes for the win, Biden called for healing and unity. “When the campaign is over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation,” he said. “It’s time for America to unite, And to heal. We are the United States of America. And there’s nothing we can’t do, if we do it together.”
The Times asserted that the race, which concluded after four tense days of vote counting in a handful of battlegrounds, was a singular referendum of Trump’s in a way no president’s re-election has been in modern times. He coveted the attention, and voters who either adored him or loathed him were eager to render judgment on his tenure.
The outcome of the race came into focus slowly as states and municipalities wrestled with the legal and logistical challenges of voting in an atmosphere brought on by the Coronavirus pandemic.
With an enormous backlog of early and mail-in votes, some states reported their totals in a halting fashion that in the early hours of Wednesday painted a misleadingly rosy picture of Trump.
