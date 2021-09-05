COVID-19 hindered many activities last year and continues to limit some this year.
However, the 66th annual Kiwanis Junior Livestock Auction went on as planned and fetched a record for the amount of money brought in via animal sales, even though there were significantly fewer animals on the auction block.
The event was held on Aug. 26 and raised $790,887, which includes money raised not only through the bidding, but also through “add-ons” collected during and after the auction.
This year’s auction broke the previous record, set in 2019, in which $782,909 was made. The auction is usually held during the Antelope Valley Fair and Alfalfa Festival, and has long been at the heart of the fair.
Youth from across the Valley raise animals, which go up for sale at the auction. Patrons bid not only on the product, but they support the youth and their efforts at showcasing their agricultural roots.
This year’s auction was held separately because the uncertainty of COVID-19 led to the postponement of the fair until October. There were fewer animals auctioned off because of the pandemic, as well.
There were 236 animals for sale this year, which about 100 fewer than normal.
“The buyers’ groups who pool their funds to purchase livestock, collaborated on purchasing some animals, spreading their purchasing power farther,” AV Fair CEO Dan Jacobs said in a story that ran in the Sept. 2 edition of the Antelope Valley Press. “We’re really happy and I know the kids are happy.”
This year’s top buyer was the oldest of the buyers groups — AV Animal House Buyers Association. The second-oldest buyer was Barnyard Belles, which was also the seventh-highest buyer.
Congratulations to all the Valley youth that raised and sold animals at this year’s auction and thank you to all the groups that supported the youngsters by making bids and purchases.
