Many of us went into the weekend on Friday wondering what was taking so long for the votes to be counted in Nevada.
TV news outlets reassured us that a decision was going to be made soon — as Pennsylvania was closer to returning their results than Nevada was — but that didn’t keep the nation from watching the silver state.
We woke up on Saturday morning to the news that former vice president Joe Biden had won the election, 290-214, though votes were still (and are still) being counted.
He’d garnered enough electoral votes with Pennsylvania to beat Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States. People flooded Times Square and streets in Philadelphia, as they celebrated.
The focus was on Biden, but something more important happened that day. It seems Sen. Kamala Harris, D-California, will become vice president. As a woman (and one of color), she will be the first female vice president in the history of the United States.
Whether you voted for Biden or not, the fact that Harris is making history should be enough to celebrate. Put politics aside for a moment and focus on the fact that we, as a nation, were progressive enough to elect a man who chose a woman as a running mate.
Sure, women have run for the top office before and they’ve held other positions in government, but we’ve never had a female vice president.
This will pave the way not only for other female vice presidents, but perhaps strong presidential candidates, as well, that could ultimately serve in that capacity.
Women have made tremendous progress in the last 100 years, beginning with the right to vote. We have continued to make progress through the decades and now make up 50.4% of the workforce, according to Time magazine.
We hold many positions in many fields, ranging from the service industry, to education, the medical field, customer service, newspapers, law enforcement and as top-level executives, to name a few.
The Suffragette days of our predecessors seem far behind us, but they are not. The country is only 244 years old and we’ve only been able to vote since 1920.
Though we can vote, we still deal with discrimination in the workplace and unequal pay because of our gender. Sexual harassment is still an issue and to some, we are seen as less than.
When Harris becomes the next vice president it’ll be a breath of fresh air for all of us women.
She will hold the highest office ever held by a woman and she will make history.
We have come a long way, but we still have a long way to go. As long as she does a good job, Harris will help us head in the right direction and serve as a positive role model for future generations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.