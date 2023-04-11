The Dalai Lama is a Buddhist advocate for peace and freedom who, since 1959, has stood at the head of the nonviolent opposition to China’s occupation of Tibet. He’s often referred to as “his holiness” and serves as the spiritual and temporal leader of the Tibetan people; he resides in exile in India.
However, the 14th Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, is drawing criticism after a video emerged showing him kissing a young boy on the lips and then asking him to “suck my tongue” at an event in northern India.
In a statement issued by the office of the Dalai Lama on Monday, he apologized to the boy and his family, “as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused,” adding he “regrets” the incident, according to a news report.
“His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras,” the statement said.
Teasing in an innocent way? Asking someone to suck your tongue is not teasing, even though the Dalai Lama is laughing and smiling as he issues the request. It’s disgusting — and asking a child to do it is unconscionable.
His apology came after the video of the exchange, which took place in February, went viral on social media. Many people criticized the Dalai Lama’s actions — and rightfully so.
We have to wonder if he would have apologized if the video hadn’t gone viral. We’re guessing the answer is no. It’s been nearly two months since it happened and he just got around to apologizing now?
The video shows the young boy approach the Dalai Lama and ask, “Can I hug you?” The 87-year-old invites the child on stage and points to his cheek, saying, “first here,” prompting the boy to hug and kiss him.
Then, the spiritual leader points to his lips and says, “then I think finally here also.” He then pulls the boy’s chin and kisses him on the mouth. “And suck my tongue,” he says after a few seconds, poking his tongue out.
The boy slowly moves his head closer to the Dalai Lama’s, but appears to only touch his forehead before withdrawing.
While sticking one’s tongue out is known as a traditional greeting, tongue sucking does not appear to be part of that tradition, according to NPR. The tradition dates back to a 9th century myth about an unpopular king with a black tongue.
“When the king died, Tibetans began revealing their tongues to show they hadn’t become his incarnate,” the report said.
However, since it appears that the octogenarian’s actions had nothing to do with the Tibetan tradition, he’s drawn criticism from many social media users who called his interaction with the boy “scandalous,” “disgusting” and “abusive.” Others have called the video “another example of pedophilia run rampant.”
There’s really no way to justify the Dalai Lama’s actions. The boy asked if he could hug the spiritual leader — and nothing more. He should have allowed the hug and it should have ended there. There’s no reason to ask a child for a kiss on the mouth and absolutely no reason to ask for your tongue to be sucked. A request like that would be revolting enough for an adult; we can only imagine what the boy thought.
Apparently it’s not something the boy wanted to do, considering he touched the Dalai Lama’s forehead with his, then withdrew, but what would have happened if he did as requested? Would anyone have stopped it? Would the Dalai Lama have dismissed it as “tradition” or “a joke?”
The behavior by the Dalai Lama is unexpected, bizarre and inappropriate. Issuing an apology does not fix the situation or make it any more tolerable or understandable. He never should have kissed the boy on the mouth and certainly never should have issued the request that he did. Even requesting a kiss on the cheek was inappropriate, when all the boy wanted was a hug.
