It’s that time of year again — no, not Easter. Though that is just around the corner.
Every year in March, since 2005 when it was launched, Sunshine Week is acknowledged. It was started by the American Society of News Editors, now known as the News Leaders Association, and has grown into an initiative to promote open government. This year, it’s from March 12-18.
In honor of Sunshine Week, The Society of Professional Journalists and the News Leaders Association host an annual nationwide celebration of access to public information and what it means for your community and you.
At the center of promoting open government is the Freedom of Information Act. This allows people in the news business — and even those who are not — to find out what is happening in their communities by requesting public records, and to hold public officials accountable.
The Act, or FOIA, requires federal agencies to make information available to the public.
However, there are some exceptions in cases where records are protected from release pursuant to one of the nine FOIA exemptions. They are:
• Classified national defense and foreign relations information
• Internal agency rules and practices
• Information that is prohibited from disclosure by another law
• Trade secrets and other confidential business information
• Inter-agency or intra-agency communications that are protected by legal privileges
• Information involving matters of personal privacy
• Certain information compiled for law enforcement purposes
• Information relating to the supervision of financial institutions
• Geological information on wells
Public records are essential to reporters who are gathering information. When doing investigative pieces — and even other reports — one of the first steps is to file a FOIA when they are certain they will not be able to obtain the information any other way. By law, the agency to which the FOIA request is sent, must respond. If the request does not fall under one of the exceptions, the agency is required to fulfill it.
The FOIA Act was signed into law on July 4, 1966, by President Lyndon B. Johnson; however, it would not have been possible if not for John E. Moss, a Democratic congressman from California, who worked for 12 years, and often against his own party, to get the bill passed.
As the Society of Professional Journalists said, “it’s our duty as journalists, and a key mission for SPJ, to shine light into the dark recesses of government secrecy.”
