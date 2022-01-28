What would happen to the Antelope Valley and other communities if there were no law enforcement officers?
The answer is simple: Lawlessness would run rampant. The same goes for police forces that are short-handed — it’s always the community that suffers. Because there are a reduced number of officers to handle those situations, often, response time and the ability to send someone to the scene of a crime can be affected.
So it’s amazing that defunding the police would be a topic that anyone would seriously consider.
The May 2020 death of George Floyd, at the hands of police in Minneapolis, sparked outrage, which prompted nationwide efforts to defund law enforcement agencies.
During a virtual meeting on Tuesday, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and US Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, discussed defunding. The sheriff said a massive increase in violent crime has been seen in every major city that experimented with defunding. It’s something that locally, he blames the Board of Supervisors for.
He said they are replacing well-paying government jobs with nonprofit service providers who have no accountability and who get hired for much lower wages.
“All very well-connected to the Board of Supervisors with massive six-figure salaries,” Villanueva said in a Tuesday Antelope Valley Press story.
He went on to say that the notion is that “somehow that cops are evil and need to be eliminated from society for the sake of the community and that narrative is absolutely false, and it was driven by opportunists.”
Garcia said that many politicians have reversed and sort of rejected the defund the police movement.
“... We still are having conversations at the federal level about defunding the police during these appropriations hearings,” he said.
Given the state of the country and the increased violence, those conversations should be a thing of the past. Instead, lawmakers should consider how better to support law enforcement, to ensure the safety of citizens, while also upholding the law.
So what would a world without police be like? Just take a look at the Jan. 24 “Focus” piece, in the AVP, in which crime in the Antelope Valley in 2021 was summarized.
If you think those numbers are bad, imagine, if you can, what they’d look like if there was no one to hold criminals accountable.
We’ve already seen what happens when the punishment doesn’t fit the crime and criminals get off easy, but that’s another topic for another time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.