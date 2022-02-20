Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and the Board of Supervisors continue their battle over mandatory vaccinations, with thousands of deputies’ jobs on the line.
It would seem that at least 4,000 could be jobless, if the Board decides to uphold the mandatory vaccination mandate the county currently has in place.
Meanwhile, in the midst of a possible exodus at the Sheriff’s Department, Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris is telling residents to arm themselves — and he even wants to help them do so.
He will place an item on the Feb. 22 City Council agenda that would allocate funding to provide subsidies for families to purchase a firearm in order to protect their homes.
A city representative said “Mayor Parris’s hope with the firearm purchase subsidies is that Lancaster residents will be better prepared to defend themselves against rising crime and decreasing security from the act of the LA County Board of Supervisors.”
Does Parris believe that crime is so rampant in his city that he needs to create subsidies, to ensure residents are armed? If so, that points to a larger issue within the city of Lancaster specifically, the crime rate.
The subsidies seem a bit extreme. Why must they be for firearms? Why not offer subsidies for alarm systems or surveillance cameras? Furthermore, who’s going to handle the calls if homeowners start shooting people to “protect” their property, if there’s a shortage of deputies?
Will gun safety classes and gun locks also be offered?
We understand the need to protect our property — and admittedly, there does seem to be plenty of crime in Lancaster, but a city government providing subsidies to help residents purchase firearms is just not normal.
One would think that those who want to own weapons for protection already do.
Parris should allocate those subsidies to other security measures if he really wants to help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.