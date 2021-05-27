The California Highway Patrol Antelope Valley and Lancaster and Palmdale Sheriff’s Stations recently confirmed what we already knew: There’s been a substantial increase in the number of serious and fatal traffic collisions in the Antelope Valley.
On Tuesday, we ran a report about a child that was among three injured in a crash when a car went off the side of the Antelope Valley freeway and overturned.
On Wednesday, we reported on a man who was killed while riding a motorcycle on Challenger Way and Avenue J-8.
Also on Wednesday, we reported on the Antelope Valley Traffic Task Force (AVTTF) that has formed as a joint effort between CHP Antelope Valley and the Lancaster and Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.
They, too, have realized that fatal traffic collisions and those resulting in serious injury are on the rise. This is their answer to helping curb the number of serious and fatal collisions.
The officers and deputies are conducting speed enforcement operations throughout the Valley. They held their inaugural speed enforcement operation recently on Columbia Way (Avenue M) near Challenger Way in Lancaster and within the two-and-a-half hour effort, they issued 85 speeding tickets, one verbal warning, they impounded one vehicle and made one misdemeanor arrest.
Police presence on surface streets during peak times in the morning and evening has been noticeable. There seem to be far more deputies on the streets than in past months. According to the report in Wednesday’s newspaper, enforcements similar to the one on Columbia Way near Challenger Way will be conducted throughout the Valley in the future.
Having law enforcement operations like this might be the only way people will slow down and pay attention. Of course, there will always be those drivers who will just pay the ticket and continue engaging in the same behavior, but if it makes them stop and think for just a minute about what they’re doing when they get behind the wheel, then it’s working to some extent. And if it slows drivers down and makes them more cognizant of their speed and driving behavior, then we’d say the effort is definitely successful.
We applaud the effort between the two agencies and hope it’s successful in make the Valley safer.
A Facebook post by the CHP Antelope Valley sums is up: “The life you save may be a friend, relative, or your own.”
