If you think those ridiculously dangerous street exhibitions that happen around the Southland don’t happen in the Antelope Valley, think again.
Anyone who’s lived here for a while knows that parking lots in the area of Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P) and 10th Street West are popular gathering places for people who want to show off their cars. On most Tuesday nights, “car people” can be found congregating in the area.
Unfortunately, not everyone is there just to show their cars — some are there to flex their muscle by street racing. It’s become a problem in that area and is extremely dangerous not only to drivers but also to patrons of nearby businesses.
According to a Palmdale Sheriff’s Station Facebook post, the gatherings began in the parking lot where Chick-fil-A and Krispy Kreme are. As the number of participants in the weekly gatherings increased, they had to find another spot to meet. That parking lot is already busy with traffic going to and from businesses. However, that hasn’t stopped some from driving recklessly and racing in the area by Target and Lowe’s Home Improvement — it still remains an issue.
The Facebook post said one of the big issues is the vehicles doing burnouts or “donuts” in the parking lot as large crowds gather around them. We’ve probably all seen at least one of those video clips from the evening news. A car starts to do a donut and, while it’s spinning quickly, spectators close in on it, sometimes to disastrous and tragic results.
“These car meets have generated a large number of complaints and calls for service from the community,” the Palmdale station post said.
The sheriff’s department intends to do something about this problem. On Tuesday, a joint collaborative operation involving the Lancaster and Palmdale stations and the California Highway Patrol was conducted to combat the illegal street racing and associated stunts, the post said.
The operation, conducted in the area of 732 West Rancho Vista Blvd. resulted in the following:
• Eight vehicles were impounded for 30 days.
• Five speeding citations were issued.
• Five citations were issued for violations requiring an appearance before the state BAR referee.
• Five citations were issued for exhibition of speed/reckless driving.
• One driver received a license violation citation.
• 42 other citations for infractions were issued.
• One stolen vehicle was recovered and the driver was arrested.
“Just a reminder, driving recklessly in events such as these cause serious accidents leading to injury and death for participants and bystanders alike,” the post said. “Participating in these events can lead to fines upward of $500, suspension of your license and having your vehicle impounded for 30 days (additional fees).”
We are glad to see that the area law enforcement agencies are taking a proactive role in putting a stop to these dangerous activities. Maybe if there are enough operations like this, those participating in these ridiculous “car meets” will come to realize that their actions are not worth the consequences.
