When will law enforcement officers learn that beating people — inmates or not — isn’t OK?
Furthermore, when will they learn that they probably are not going to get away with it, if they decide to engage in this type of behavior?
We’ve heard so many stories about people being beaten by those who are supposed to protect them, that it’s no longer as surprising as it once was.
When the news and video of the Rodney King beating hit the news, it was shocking. Since then, it’s become more commonplace to hear about these incidents involving excessive force.
However, what still remains surprising is that law enforcement officers engage in this type of behavior.
The most recent incident occurred, last week, at the Inmate Reception Center in downtown Los Angeles. Video was leaked, showing six Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies that appear to be beating a detainee.
The video is the latest issue surrounding the already embattled and controversial law enforcement agency.
The man who was beaten, Jesus Soto Jara, 32, has hired lawyers. His attorneys accuse the deputies of using excessive force and violating the man’s civil rights.
They also claim Jara is suffering from serious injuries as a result of the scuffle with the deputies.
Jara was arrested on July 3, on drug possession charges while holding a firearm.
The man’s attorneys say Jara was compliant as a deputy began to handcuff him, but the video shows the violence began at that point.
During the altercation, several other deputies arrived and began throwing punches, a news report said. Jara’s attorneys claim the man was pushed to an area out of the sight of the cameras and was further assaulted.
“Prior to the incident, there was a scuffle with another inmate and a deputy is seen in the background of the leaked video,” the news report said. “Soto Jara’s attorney says his client was not involved in that altercation.”
Regardless of whether Jara was being compliant or not, he should not have been beaten.
Officers are supposed to be trained to deal with difficult and combative people.
This latest incident is not indicative of properly trained deputies.
They should have been able to restrain the man without it turning into a brawl.
