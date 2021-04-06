There’s good news to share and it will affect all of us that use the Internet.
In Monday’s edition of the Antelope Valley Press, Reporter Julie Drake informed us of the City of Lancaster’s decision to invest in fiber optics.
“SiFi Networks will invest $170 million in the City to deploy 1,200 miles of fiber-optic cable for a citywide in-ground fiber network that would connect every household and business to the opportunity for fiber, under a 30-year license agreement unanimously approved by the City Council at its March 23 meeting,” the report said.
In this technological age, when it seems everyone is connected to the Internet and uses a smart phone for various reasons, it’s important to be able to connect quickly and be able to access information just as quickly.
Perhaps now, more than ever, we’ve realized how important a good Internet connection is. With so many people working from home, it’s probably safe to say that we’ve all encountered lags in our connection or completely lost a connection a time or two.
Having to reset the modem in hopes of regaining a connection so we can continue working has to be one of the most frustrating situations when working from home. The second-most frustrating situation is sitting at home, waiting on hold, to speak with a customer service representative because the modem resetting didn’t work. Combine either of those situations with a slow Internet connection and work productivity can hit a brick wall.
City Manager Jason Caudle claims that the amount of fiber that’s going to be put in the ground will be “life-changing.” Let’s hope it works out the way they are hoping.
The process is estimated to take four years, through an expedited approval and installation process.
“SiFi Networks will maintain ownership and provide maintenance of the fiber optic systems. However, the Internet services will be provided by multiple Internet service providers,” the report said. “SiFi Networks’ fiber system will not only provide households and businesses higher Internet speeds and increased connectivity but also help competition in the marketplace.”
A little competition in the marketplace might not be such a bad idea. Maybe that’ll mean not only more, but cheaper options when it comes to Internet service providers.
We’re glad to hear about the fiber optic plans. Now we just have to wait and see if the project goes according to plan. If so, it will benefit the community and that’s always a good thing.
