Over the past two-and-a-half years, many have lost their lives to COVID-19. While many deaths were due to underlying health conditions, others were due to things like lack of healthcare.
One woman, who was raised in a remote community in the Navajo Nation lost 42 family members over a two-year period to COVID-19, to include two brothers, ages 54 and 55. Carol Schumacher, 56, also lost two cousins, ages 18 and 19.
The number of those who died is unfathomable for one family. How could a virus that was supposed to be no more serious than a cold, kill so many — to include young people?
According to a New York Times report, Schumacher returned to the Navajo Nation from her home in Wisconsin over the summer to grieve with family. She grew up on the Navajo reservation, but what she saw left her reeling.
The nearest hospital was accessible only by dirt roads and was far from the village. Even if people are able to make it to the hospital, there’s no guarantee about the quality of care they will receive, Schumacher said in the NYT story.
“Some families don’t even have transportation or running water,” she said in the NYT report. “Imagine dealing with that.”
Federal Health researchers have put a number on those Natives affected by the first two years of the pandemic. In 2020 and 2021, the life expectancy for Alaska Natives and Native Americans fell by 6.5 years. It’s a decline that surprised researchers because the comparable figure for all Americans was about three years.
The reason Native Americans and Alaska Natives were vulnerable is bound to a long history of poor infrastructure, inadequate access to health care, poverty and crowded housing.
At least one in four Native Americans lives in poverty, the highest rate of any racial or ethnic group in the United States, according to the Department of Health and Human Services, yet we hear very little about them.
Discrimination and racism have been linked to the erosion of mental and physical health, as has exposure to polluted air and water, studies have found.
Alaska Native and Native Americans have been nearly three times as likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 and more than twice as likely to die of it.
Another challenge that Native Americans face is the woefully underfunded Indian Health Service, a government program that provides healthcare to the 2.2 million members of the nation’s tribal communities. This, in itself, is an issue, considering how other government-run healthcare agencies like the Veterans Health Administration handle the ill.
Even before the pandemic began, the Indian Health Service dealt with a shortage of funding and supplies, aging facilities and an insufficient number of healthcare providers and hospital beds. These weaknesses helped contribute to the disproportionately high death and infection rates among Native Americans.
A New York Times analysis found that in states with Indian Health Service hospitals, the death rates for preventable diseases like liver disease, alcohol-related illnesses and diabetes are three to five times higher for Native Americans who largely rely on those hospitals, than for other groups, combined.
“Stacey A. Bohlen, CEO of the National Indian Health Board, said the most pressing vulnerability of Native Americans is invisibility,” The NYT report said.
She said it’s a result of a violent system that was eloquently designed to eradicate Native Americans.
