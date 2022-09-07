Over the past two-and-a-half years, many have lost their lives to COVID-19. While many deaths were due to underlying health conditions, others were due to things like lack of healthcare.

One woman, who was raised in a remote community in the Navajo Nation lost 42 family members over a two-year period to COVID-19, to include two brothers, ages 54 and 55. Carol Schumacher, 56, also lost two cousins, ages 18 and 19.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.