Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris is preparing for an “invasion” and thinks it warrants a state of emergency.
He’s worried that an influx of homeless people from Los Angeles will find their way to the Antelope Valley, probably via a one-way bus or train ticket supplied by newly elected LA Mayor Karen Bass.
As her first act as mayor, she declared a state of emergency on homelessness, on Monday. In her inaugural address, on Sunday, she said she would begin to visit the city’s Emergency Operations Center, the following day.
There were 41,980 unhoused people in the city of Los Angeles, this year, up 1.7% from 2020, according to the latest count by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority.
Bass’ plan includes providing housing for 17,000 people experiencing homelessness in her first year. She said LA has earned the “shameless crown” of having some of the most overcrowded neighborhoods in the country and called for residents to “welcome housing in every neighborhood.”
Meanwhile, Parris and the Lancaster City Council are preparing for an “incursion of homeless people” from Los Angeles because of a comment Bass made during an interview with the Los Angeles Times, in May.
“There’s a big chunk of land in Palmdale and maybe we could create a village out there,” she said.
Parris said during a recent council meeting that Bass had just announced an “invasion.”
“And that’s what it is, it’s an invasion,” he said.
He later went on to say that he strongly opposes the concentration of Los Angeles’ homeless population in one area, whether it’s called a village or a camp.
“This kinds of inhumane and degrading treatment of individuals who are already struggling is unacceptable and must be stopped,” Parris said. “How can you claim that your city is a sanctuary city while sending your own citizens away? Instead of isolating and ostracizing people who are homeless, we should be providing them with the support and resources they need to get back on their feet. We must reject this cruel and misguided approach and work towards a more compassionate and effective solution to homelessness.”
Parris’s comments regarding compassion are interesting, considering just a couple of years ago, he said to an Antelope Valley Press reporter, “We do know that 60% of the homeless have criminal backgrounds; they’re criminals and thugs.”
The comment was in regard to a statement he’d made to ABC7 Reporter Leo Stalworth about residents arming themselves as a means of protection against violent homeless people.
At the time, Parris said he advocated that residents consider carrying concealed guns in a hypothetical scenario where the segment of the homeless population responsible for aggressive and violent behavior are deemed to pose a serious threat.
At the same time, he was very clear about what should happen if a homeless person attempts to rob or hurt someone: “When they rob somebody, somebody ought to shoot them.”
That stance is in stark contrast to his claim that the homeless should be dealt with in a compassionate manner. Maybe Parris has changed his mind about treating the homeless with compassion, but it’s more likely that his sudden change in opinion is based on a “not in my backyard” mentality when it comes to where the homeless are placed.
We agree that the homeless population should be provided with resources and treated humanely. However, Parris has a point about sending them elsewhere. Bass needs to figure out how to deal with the unhoused in her city and not send them to the Antelope Valley, where they will no longer be her responsibility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.