The present-day Los Angeles housing crisis has been decades in the making.
California’s biggest city — sometime described as America’s least affordable one — needs to take wing above the stultifying problem, but the question is? Can redesign provide the answer?
The lengthy puzzlement: Half a century ago, LA was a booming metropolis zoned for up to 10 million inhabitants.
It pioneered low-rise density, with fourplexes, with bungalow courts.
But the trajectory of housing in LA during the later years of the last century paralleled that of many other American cities where density came to be equated with urban decline.
Then single-family zoning became the norm, with slow-growth policies — slamming on the brakes for multifamily housing. Los Angeles, by 2010, had shrunk its zoning envelope to 4.3 million people.
Today, the region has the fewest homes per capita of any metro area in the country, and the second-lowest rental vacancy rate of any major metropolis. More than 75% of residential land in the city of 400,000 parcels is zoned for single-family houses, according to Christopher Hawthorne, the city’s chief design officer.
More than half of Angelenos today are renters, and almost half of renters spend at least half of their income on housing.
With droughts, wildfires and climate change, the preponderance of single family neighborhoods, promoting sprawl and cars, is exacerbating not only the housing crunch but also the region’s ecological insecurity.
Meanwhile, neighbors like Culver City and Santa Monica — creating jobs without building new homes for the influx of workers — are increasing the housing pressures in Los Angeles, Vonn Weisenberger wrote.
In 2017, California legislators took a step in the right direction, streamlining the approval process for the construction of accessory dwelling units — granny flats as they are called: Garage apartments, backyard cottages and studios added to existing houses.
“Low Rise” entrants were tasked with cooking up, not pie-in-the-sky utopias, but pragmatic, communitarian schemes for duplexes, fourplexes and mixed-use, multi-lot corner developments that could, hypothetically, and ever so modestly, densify the city’s single-family neighborhoods.
During the second half of the last century and the beginning of this one, LA County fell a million homes behind, relative to population growth, after becoming a single-family mecca, thanks to federal freeway subsidies, subsidized home mortgages, some ingenious modern architecture and the mythology of the pool, the garden and the individual — in essence, a vision of paradise.
