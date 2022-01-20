Tuesday was a great day in Los Angeles. The first female fire chief was nominated to lead the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Mayor Eric Garcetti nominated Deputy Chief Kristin Crowley to fill the position vacated by Chief Ralph Terrazas, who retired after nearly 40 years of service.
Crowley will be the first-ever female to lead LAFD. She has been with the department for 22 years and has seamlessly moved up the ranks.
She is the second female to earn the rank of chief deputy and the first female fire marshal. She also serves as a program director for the fire department’s Youth Development Program, which has played a key role in getting high school students in the Los Angeles Unified School District, to continue their education.
“I am honored and humbled by the opportunity to be the next fire chief of the Los Angeles City Fire Department and to lead the department into the future,” she said, according to an ABC7 report.
The fact that she was nominated to lead the department is a big win for girls everywhere, not just in Los Angeles. The nomination of a woman for this position is a great example to girls, illustrating to them, that they, too, can become a fire chief one day, if they choose to.
There are no limits to what they can accomplish, and people like Crowley and other professional women are evidence of that.
In a world that’s obsessed with celebrities and social media, it’s refreshing when someone like Crowley gets the opportunity to hold a distinguished position and serve as a positive role model for youngsters in the community in which they live and/or work.
Kudos to Garcetti for nominating Crowley for this position.
The world needs more people like him, who choose the best person for the job, based on their experience and qualifications — and it doesn’t matter if that person is a woman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.