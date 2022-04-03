While Gov. Gavin Newsom was out of state, on vacation with his family, Thursday, history was made in the state of California.
Normally, the governor would sign state laws, but because he left, on Wednesday night, the lieutenant governor was next in line for the task.
On Thursday morning, the Legislature passed a bill to extend a law that would prevent some renters from being evicted until the end of June. The bill had to be signed into law, on Thursday, as the old law was set to expire at midnight. Had it expired, it would have put tens of thousands of California residents at risk for eviction beginning Friday.
Signing the law extension turned out to be an historic moment for California, as Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis signed the bill into state law. It’s the first time this has happened in California’s 171-year history.
“It was very humbling,” she said in an Associated Press report. “For many years women have been writing legislation ... but no woman has ever signed a bill into law. And it felt like a moment in history that we should recognize as important.”
Despite the state’s reputation as a progressive powerhouse, a woman governor has never been elected. Maybe that will soon change, after all, plenty of women have been elected to other statewide offices, so why not as a governor?
Of course, we would first need a strong candidate to decide to run.
Surely there are currently some females holding various seats across the state that would consider a run for governor?
Other states have had women governors and some currently do. We think it’s time for California to do the same.
