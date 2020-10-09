The Washington Post has revealed what a lot of experts believed: North Korean leader Kim Jon Un’s “love letters” to President Donald Trump were used as a smoke screen for a more progress on nuclear weaponry.
Reporters Joby Warrick and Simon Denyer wrote, “Even as he penned the words, Kim was busy creating an illusion of a different kind.
At six of the country’s missile bases, trucks hauled rock from underground construction sites as workers dug a maze of new tunnels and bunkers, allowing North Korea to move weapons around like peas in a shell game.”
They wrote that Southeast of the capital, meanwhile, new buildings sprouted across an industrial complex that was processing uranium for as many as 15 new bombs.
In a secret letter to Trump in December 2018, Kim likened the two leaders’ budding friendship to a Hollywood romance. Future meetings with “Your Excellency” Kim wrote to Trump would be “reminiscent of a scene from a fantasy film.”
In fact, the whole story could be used as scenario for a full-length noir movie.
The new work reflects a continuation of a pattern observed by analysts since the first summit between Trump and Kim in 2018.
While North Korea has refrained from carrying out provocative tests of its most advanced weapon systems, it never stopped working on them.
The Post’s story explained that the pause in testing has produced benefits for both leaders, despite the lack of tangible progress toward the stated goal of the United States in any accord: A denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula in exchange for ending crippling economic sanctions against the North.
Kim’s show of restraint has allowed Trump to claim a partial foreign policy success, even as administration officials acknowledge that North Korea has not eliminated a single bomb or dismantled any of its missile factories.
Trump always claims victory even when it’s extremely weak.
Some experts see signs that Kim is losing patience with diplomacy and may be preparing to revert to more aggressive behavior, including possible tests or displays of new weapons.
“In theory, an ‘October surprise’ — some form of provocation — could be in play, but this is not a normal election year,” Sue Mi Terry, a former senior analyst on North Korea for the CIA, said at a North Korea policy forum last week. “From Kim Jong Un’s perspective, he still prefers to deal with Trump.”
