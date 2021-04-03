Kevin McCarthy as a California representative made a fairly rapid climb in the upper Washington D.C. political field, but recently, his file has been accumulating more negative news stories.
From his base in Bakersfield, and as a representative for parts of Antelope Valley and east Kern County, he became the House leader but has now suffered from some failed government moves.
The latest case in point was publicized by an article in Salon, written by Terry H. Schwadron, in the March 29 issue.
Here’s his lede:
“There was another skirmish on the floors of Congress this week that made no sense other than the endless outpouring of partisanship.
“This time it was a vote forced by Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to drop Rep. Eric Swalwell, a Democrat from California, from the House Intelligence Committee. The conflict was about allegations that a Chinese spy had raised funds for Swalwell’s congressional campaign in 2015. The measure lost, with ALL Democrats and Republicans voting on party lines.
“It’s not a vote that would change anything. Speaker Nancy Pelosi would appoint a potential replacement.”
The writer describes the attempt this way: “Apart from the idea that it was a futile effort if you are the minority party, it was simply a partisan slap that follows the pattern of knocking the other guy.”
“Remember we just had that declassified national security assessment that Russia, and to a lesser degree, Iran, had a huge campaign under way to use our legislators and members of the Donald Trump campaign teams to funnel disinformation to the American public.”
Since the fall, McCarthy has targeted Swalwell, one of the Trump impeachment managers, after Axios published information about Swalwell’s relationship six years ago with a suspected Chinese operative known as Fang Fang or Christine Fang.
According to the story, Swalwell was among several California politicians reportedly pursued by Fang, who did fundraising work for his campaign and was photographed alongside Swalwell at a political function and reports that they had dated. When the FBI reported its suspicions in 2015, Swalwell cut off contact.
House leaders were told in 2015, and Swalwell was allowed to serve on the Intelligence Committee. There was another review with McCarthy and Pelosi last year, with opposing views from the two.
“What has been gained here?” the Salon writer asked. “If anything, shouldn’t we thank Swalwell for heeding an FBI alert and ask why Sen. Republicans Ron Johnson and Rep. Devin Nunes continued to carry water for identified Russian agents despite intelligence warnings?”
