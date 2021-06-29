Excessive heat warnings were in effect for parts of Southern California, to include the Antelope Valley, through Tuesday.
It’s the second time this month, that we’ve had several days of temperatures above 105 degrees. The Monday forecast called for a high of 109 in Lancaster and a high of 108 in Palmdale.
Today is supposed to be cooler, if you consider 104 in Lancaster and 102 in Palmdale cooler. By Wednesday, temps are expected to cool down a couple more degrees and by Thursday, we’re supposed to be back down in the double-digits, albeit the high double digits.
So far, summer has started out as a hot one and if it’s any indication, it could be a long, miserable season, which means we could be subject to rolling blackouts, as the use of air conditioners and other electrical appliances overload the power grid across the Southland.
We’ve already been warned about conserving as much energy as we can, which means we should try not to wash clothes, run the dishwasher or perform other tasks that require electricity between the hours of 4 and 7 p.m. We’ve also been cautioned to set the thermostat to 78 degrees when we’re at home and 85 degrees when we’re not.
Those who don’t have air conditioning or other proper cooling devices at home are encouraged to seek out cooling centers where they can stay out of the heat.
There are several places in the Antelope Valley that offer cooling centers, to include: The Acton Agua Dulce Library, Lancaster Library, Quartz Hill Library and Palmdale City Library. However, there are others, as well.
Other tips in dealing with extreme heat are:
• Avoid the sun from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Drink plenty of fluids (two to four glasses of water every hour during extreme heat).
• Replace salts and minerals in your body with low- or no-sugar fruit juices or sports drinks.
• Avoid drinking alcohol.
• Pace yourself (reduce physical activity and avoid exercising outdoors during peak heat hours).
• Wear appropriate clothing (a wide-brimmed hat, light-colored, lightweight, loose-fitting clothes).
• Stay cool indoors (set your air conditioner between 75 and 80 degrees.
• Monitor those at high risk (check on elderly neighbors and family and friends who don’t have air conditioning)
• Use sunscreen.
• Keep pets indoors.
It’s important to use extreme caution when working outside and dealing with above-normal temperatures.
To see these tips and get more information about extreme heat conditions, visit ready.lacounty.gov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.