Students in some Florida public schools got to class, this month, to find the books normally shelved in their teachers’ classrooms were either entirely gone or wrapped in paper. If this sounds like some kind of ban on literature, it’s because that’s exactly what it is.
Teachers in at least two counties, Duval and Manatee, were directed by school officials to wrap their classroom libraries or remove them. The directive is in response to guidance issued by the Florida Department of Education, which rules that a law restricting books applies not only to school-wide libraries, but also to teachers’ collections, as well.
House Bill 1467 took effect, in July, and mandates that all schools’ books be age-appropriate, suited to student needs and free from pornography. They must also be approved by a qualified school media specialist, who must undergo state retraining on book collections.
Along with the obvious issues tied to this directive, the Education Department did not publish that training for vetting the material until January, which left school libraries across the state unable to order books for more than a year.
Though asking teachers to remove their classroom libraries or cover the books is disturbing enough, the penalty they could face for not doing so is even more startling.
The new law comes atop an older one that makes distributing “harmful materials” to minors, a third-degree felony. “Harmful materials” include pornographic materials and those which are deemed to be obscene. In addition, any teacher caught violating the directive could face up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine, according to a spokeswoman from the Florida Department of Education. She also suggested that violating House Bill 1467 could yield penalties against an educator’s teaching certificate.
We aren’t talking about pornographic videos or Playboy magazines here; we’re talking about books that are housed in classrooms for students to read, that were chosen by teachers.
Under the new law, every book needs to be vetted by a media specialist, to make sure it’s not inappropriate or pornographic, but what’s offensive or considered “pornographic” to one might not be considered to be such by someone else. As one teacher explained, a book had an illustration of a boy running with his pants down. Would that be considered pornographic? Or would it be considered humorous, as it was meant to be?
Furthermore, there is a shortage of media specialists in the school districts being affected, so there’s no telling how long it will take for all books to be cleared and returned to the classroom. Meanwhile, children have no books to read for recreation while at school.
We live in a world where children are becoming dependent on video games, television, smart phones and tablets for entertainment. They are able to access much more seriously inappropriate material via those outlets than they will in a children’s book, yet Gov. Ron DeSantis wants to make sure classroom libraries are “scrubbed clean” of “offensive” or “inappropriate” material.
Apparently he doesn’t believe that teachers are capable of deciding what’s best for children to read. If they can’t be depended upon to choose appropriate books for their students, then what makes him think they are responsible enough to teach and be responsible for those same children?
See how ridiculous this all is? Teachers are more than capable of choosing books they think are appropriate for their classrooms. There should be no reason for a state law mandating that material be reviewed, then threatening teachers with a hefty fine or jail time. Classroom libraries have existed for decades throughout school districts across the country. Why is this an issue now? It’s because DeSantis wants all materials to be free of pornography, gender identity issues, books relating to discrimination based on race, color, sex or national origin. Is the picture clearer now? He’s bringing his politics into the classroom.
