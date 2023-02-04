Students in some Florida public schools got to class, this month, to find the books normally shelved in their teachers’ classrooms were either entirely gone or wrapped in paper. If this sounds like some kind of ban on literature, it’s because that’s exactly what it is.

Teachers in at least two counties, Duval and Manatee, were directed by school officials to wrap their classroom libraries or remove them. The directive is in response to guidance issued by the Florida Department of Education, which rules that a law restricting books applies not only to school-wide libraries, but also to teachers’ collections, as well.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.