Employees at the country’s largest nonprofit HMO are ready to strike, this week, with rallies and daily picket lines outside Kaiser facilities throughout California.
The workers, to include unionized psychologists, therapists, social workers and chemical dependency counselors, are demanding that Kaiser provide “desperately needed” services to its patients. They claim that some wait months for needed therapy sessions.
The open-ended strike was set to begin, Monday, according to the National Union of Healthcare Workers. It represents 16,000 workers in Hawaii and California.
For every 2,600 members, Kaiser staffs one full-time mental health clinician, according to a CNN report. The shortage has led to therapists leaving at a record rate, a union representative said.
“Patients are getting ripped off while Kaiser’s coffers are bulging,” Sal Rosselli, the union president, said in a statement to CNN. “We don’t take striking lightly but it’s time to take a stand and make Kaiser spend some of its billions on mental health care.”
This is a bad time for a strike, as there has been a surge in mental health issues across the country. Some of which can be attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In fact, the World Health Organization said the first year of the pandemic resulted in a 25% increase in depression and anxiety, worldwide. Last year, a pediatrics group declared that mental health challenges among children during the pandemic had become a national emergency.
According to the union, Kaiser patients who need therapy every one to two weeks, are instead waiting months to start their regimens, and then another month or two between appointments.
In a statement, Kaiser Permanente claims two key issues are on the table for discussion: wage increases and the union’s demands to increase the time therapists are able to spend on tasks other than seeing patients.
“Kaiser said they have proposed an increase in time allocated for administrative work, but the union is demanding more,” the CNN report said.
Meanwhile, the union countered by saying Kaiser “refuses to adequately invest in additional staff; take steps to reduce the burnout of current employees; and do what is necessary to bring its mental health clinics into parity with other services the HMO provides.”
Kaiser was fined $4 million, in 2014, for issues with its mental health services. California is also investigating whether it’s providing adequate mental health care to its members.
Clearly, there are issues here. Unions don’t strike just for the sake of doing so.
We hope they are able to reach an agreement soon, but not at the cost of its patients.
It has to be an agreeable situation for all, especially those in need of mental health services.
