It’s been nearly a year-and-a-half since the 2020 presidential election and a little more than a year since the Jan. 6 insurrection at the US Capitol in Washington and new information regarding what happened that day — and leading up to it — keeps surfacing.
We recently learned that Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, sent more than two dozen text messages to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, urging him to make aggressive moves to overturn the 2020 presidential election. The Washington Post obtained copies of the text messages, as did CBS News.
The messages were sent over a period of three months, from November 2020 to January 2021, and detail her fierce support of then-president Donald Trump, after he lost the election to Joe Biden.
Now some legal experts are saying that Clarence Thomas should immediately recuse himself from any cases relating to the 2020 election.
In the text messages, Ginni Thomas was relentless about the importance of invalidating the results of the presidential election, which she called an “obvious fraud.”
A prominent judicial ethicist told a New Yorker magazine reporter that “Ginni became part of the team seeking to overturn the election. That team expressly identified, as a critical part of its strategy, appeals to the Supreme Court, and therefore to Clarence.”
In the text messages, Ginni Thomas reportedly told Meadows not to concede because “it takes time for the army who is gathering for his back.”
Meadows turned in a total of 2,320 messages to the House select committee, that’s investigating the attack on the US Capitol. However, he has since ended his cooperation with the committee.
Trump attempted to aggressively block the release of many of the presidential records that the select committee was seeking. In January, the Supreme Court turned down a request to do so. That was a win for the committee, which immediately gained access to hundreds of pages of documents related to the attack.
However, Clarence Thomas was the lone justice to say he disagreed with that move — further validating legal experts’ call for him to recuse himself from any cases related to the election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.