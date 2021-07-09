America’s resurging economy in June gained splendid altitude by adding 850,000 jobs, a strong showing after two disappointing months of employment growth.
The report is likely to ease some pressure on President Joe Biden who has been criticized by the Republicans who have hammered him over generous federal jobless benefits, which governors and lawmakers say are among the reasons workers have been reluctant to reenter the market.
The May figure was a 583,000 net job gain.
“Things are picking up,” Nick Bunker, economic research for the job listing firm Indeed, wrote. “This pace of progress is solid and it looks like things can get even better. All that employer demand is turning into jobs and higher wages for many workers,”
The leisure and hospitality industry, which has complained of a labor shortage, saw the largest gains, adding 343,000 jobs a month. Overall, wages grew 0.3 percent from the previous month, in line with expectations, and are now up 3.6 percent higher.
Biden touted the June numbers as evidence that his economic policies are working. “Our recovery is helping us flip the script.”
The US is still about 7 million jobs short of February 2020 levels.
The number of workers filing new claims for unemployment benefits has been sadly falling in recent weeks, according to data from the Labor Department, and economists have found no real sign that ending the benefits spurred a surge in employment.
However, the job growth did not appear to be strong enough in June to pull those who have been unemployed, or workers who have been jobless for more than six months, by 233,000 to 4 million last month.
Republicans have blamed enhanced pandemic unemployment benefits for keeping Americans from going back to work. Federal programs offer an extra $300 a week to the jobless and broadly extend eligibility to most laid-off workers.
Both Biden and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell have largely staked their futures on the argument that rising inflation will prove only temporary and that even more federal spending and easy money policies are needed to help address structural problems holding back the economy.
“Some further substantial improvement, which is a standard the Federal Reserve is looking at, is proving a little harder to come by,” Mark Hamrick, senior analyst for financial services company Bankrate, said. “With “labor force participation basically flat, no improvement is the unemployment rate, I think that it’s not unreasonable to say we’d like to be doing better.”
