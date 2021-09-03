Thanks to a judge’s order, Calvin Lynn Grassmier, a sexually violent predator, will have a new home in Sun Village.
On Wednesday, the Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge James Bianco agreed to release Grassmier to a home in the Sun Village/Littlerock area. He’ll be residing at 10320 East Ave. Q-10, which is about a mile away from Daisy Gibson Elementary School and less than a quarter-mile away from Littlerock High School.
He will be required to wear a GPS ankle monitor and will be under 24-hour surveillance, seven days a week, when immediately released — not that any of that is comforting to the people who live around the area.
What’s more unsettling is that over time, surveillance may be reduced, depending on his behavior.
Liberty Healthcare Group, a private firm that pays to place and supervise people who were released after being designated “sexually violent predators,” will treat and supervise Grassmier.
He was convicted of sexual assaults in the 1970s and 1980s. None of the incidents involved minors.
The last incident occurred in 1988. Does this mean that he’s rehabilitated and ready to re-enter society?
It’s hard to say, but Bianco seems to think that he has a right to be free.
“Even though he raped people, he tortured people, he’s got rights; he’s got a right to be free,” Keppel Union School District Trustee Georgia Halliman, she said, recalling what was said during the hearing.
She attended the court proceedings at the Hollywood courthouse on Wednesday.
“We just need to make sure they keep 24/7 security on this guy for as long as we can.”
Yes, while that will help greatly, what’s going to happen if the security gets reduced because of good behavior? ’Round the clock security is not guaranteed for the duration of his residency in the AV home.
Many signed petitions and wrote letters to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, but it didn’t make a difference to Bianco.
“He was going to let this guy out no matter what the community said,” Halliman said.
And so he did. Now residents in the Sun Village/Littlerock area will likely be on high alert and uneasy, knowing Grassmier is living amongst them.
Bianco previously rejected a bid to have Grassmier move to La Crescenta because of a significant number of people living in close proximity to the proposed location and because of inconsistent cell reception, which is needed for GPS monitoring.
It sounds like the petitions and letters from neighbors in that area worked.
Unfortunately, the process didn’t work for Sun Village/Littlerock residents.
It seems like the judge seized an opportunity to push Grassmier out into a more rural area and now he is going to be living in the AV.
