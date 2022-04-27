Former President Donald Trump’s week didn’t start out very well.
On Monday, a New York judge found held him in civil contempt for his failure to comply with the New York attorney general’s subpoena.
Judge Arthur Engoron determined that there was no evidence that Trump conducted a “proper thorough search” for items that might be relevant to the subpoena. He also determined that the evidence of compliance offered by Trump’s attorney was “woefully insufficient.”
Trump was not in the room at the time, but Engoron addressed him and said, “I know you take your business seriously, and I take mine seriously, too.”
The judge imposed a $10,000 daily fine until Trump fully complies or offers sufficient evidence that he has nothing more to turn over to the court.
It’s something the Attorney General’s Office called “coercive,” rather than “punitive.”
The Attorney General’s Office has also criticized his response to the subpoena demanding documents, despite a court order for full compliance, by March 31. Trump’s response was deemed “absolutely deficient.”
The documents in question are part of a civil investigation into how the Trump organization valued its real estate holdings while applying for tax benefits and loans.
Donald Trump is not beyond the reach of this court’s authority,” Assistant Attorney General Andrew Amer said. “We are being deprived of evidence.”
However, the former president’s attorney Alina Habba insists that he doesn’t believe he’s above the law.
She said he gave a full and dutiful response to the subpoena and didn’t have the type of information that the Attorney General’s Office was asking for.
It seems Engoron didn’t believe the claim. He faulted Habba and Trump for failing to show that they actually attempted to comply.
“You can’t just say I don’t have anything,” the judge said. “You have to say where you looked.”
This dispute is the latest in a civil investigation that’s taken nearly three years.
“Why is this matter taking so long,” Engoron asked.
That’s a very good question, judge. We’d also like to know.
